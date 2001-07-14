TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results

TravelCenters+of+America+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+TA%29 announced the results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was held today, as follows:

Lisa Harris Jones was re-elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this Independent Director is as follows:

Independent Director Percentage of Shares Voted For Lisa Harris Jones 59.0%

Rajan C. Penkar was re-elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this Independent Director is as follows:

Independent Director Percentage of Shares Voted For Rajan C. Penkar 72.4%

Stockholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as TA’s independent auditors to serve for the 2022 fiscal year. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted For Ratification of Independent Auditors 99.8%

About TravelCenters of America Inc.:

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 18,000 team members serve guests in over 276 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

