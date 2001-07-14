BXP to Host ESG Investor Update Webcast

Boston+Properties%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that it will host BXP’s first ESG Investor Update on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET.

BXP’s ESG Investor Update will be webcast live beginning at 11:00 AM ET on June 16, 2022 and is expected to conclude at approximately 12:15 PM ET. The webcast will be moderated by Doug Linde, President, and will include presentations by Ben Myers, VP, Sustainability, and Amy Gindel, SVP, Finance & Planning, and Blake Levy, VP, Construction, Co-Chairs of BXP’s DEI Council.

The webcast can be accessed by registering through this dedicated link or in the Investors section of BXP’s website. A replay of the webcast will be also available in the Investors section of BXP’s website shortly after the call.

About BXP ESG

BXP’s commitment to ESG leadership has been recognized by numerous industry groups and rankings, including BXP’s recent inclusion as #4 on the 2021 Forbes Green Growth 50 list and #3 on Barron’s 10 Most Sustainable U.S. REITs list. BXP was named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022 list, ranking first in its industry with an increased ranking of 31st overall out of the 499 companies included on list. BXP recently earned a tenth consecutive “Green Star” recognition in the 2021 GRESB® assessment and a GRESB 5-star rating. BXP has been a leader in green building and has certified 28.5 million square feet of its current in-service portfolio at the highest LEED certification levels of Gold and Platinum. In 2021 BXP was named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award Winner and a Best in Building Health winner by the Center for Active Design.

About BXP

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, as of March 31, 2022, BXP’s portfolio totaled 53.1 million square feet and 201 properties, including eleven properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

