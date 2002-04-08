Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, : HBM) today announced that each of the eleven individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2022 was elected.



The detailed voting results are set out below:

Director Number of

Votes FOR Number of Votes

Withheld Percentage of Votes

FOR Carol T. Banducci 188,653,121 698,372 99.63% Igor A. Gonzales 188,648,494 702,998 99.63% Richard Howes 187,932,660 1,418,832 99.25% Sarah B. Kavanagh 187,443,578 1,907,915 98.99% Carin S. Knickel 185,910,085 3,441,408 98.18% Peter Kukielski 188,889,364 462,128 99.76% George E. Lafond 188,679,056 672,437 99.65% Stephen A. Lang 176,053,789 13,297,704 92.98% Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla 188,706,763 644,730 99.66% Colin Osborne 188,873,199 478,293 99.75% David Smith 149,837,441 39,514,051 79.13%

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, : HBM) is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver), zinc metal and silver/gold doré. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company’s growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

