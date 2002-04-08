Liberty Gold Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce voting results from the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 9, 2022 (the “Meeting”).



Donald McInnes, who has been a director of the Company for over ten years, did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. Mark O’Dea, Chairman of Liberty Gold, stated, “We’d like to thank Donald for his formidable contributions to Liberty Gold, he’s been an instrumental part of the Company’s journey since its inception in 2011, and we wish him all the best on his future endeavours.”

A total of 201,073,785 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 63.63% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each is as follows:

Total number of ‘for’ votes cast: Votes ‘for’: Dr. Mark O’Dea 171,633,025 94.30% Mr. Cal Everett 181,491,051 99.71% Mr. Robert Pease 165,031,309 90.67% Mr. Sean Tetzlaff 181,409,527 99.67% Ms. Barbara Womersley 180,677,118 99.26% Mr. Greg Etter 181,466,983 99.70%

The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company, was also approved by the shareholders.

Voting results are released in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Management Update

Mr. Brian Martin, the Company’s Vice President, Business Development, will be leaving Liberty Gold, effective June 17th, 2022, to pursue another business opportunity in the gold sector. Cal Everett, President and CEO of Liberty Gold, stated, “In Brian’s short tenure with us, he had a big impact on the Company. While we are sorry to see him go, we wish him all the best in his future role.”

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Black Pine in Idaho and Goldstrike in Utah, both past- producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

[email protected]