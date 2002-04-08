WISeKey Announces the Launch of “The Code to The Metaverse” an Interactive Multi-Media Platform at Davos Event

TransHuman Code Authors, Carlos Moreira and David Fergusson Introduce ‘The Code to The Metaverse’ at Davos Event

Geneva and Zug Switzerland, May 31, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity, IoT and AI company, announced that its CEO and founder, Carlos Moreira and David Fergusson, Executive Managing Director, M&A at Generational Equity, introduced their latest project, The Code to The Metaverse at Davos event.

In the bestselling 2019 book, The transHuman Code, Carlos Moreira and David Fergusson offered a carefully curated take on the essential conversations that will determine if technology will upgrade or undermine our humanity. Born at Davos event, through multiple conversations and workshops, fittingly, it could be argued that the book’s origin was decentralized.

“At unprecedented speed, the expanding frontier of the Metaverse is now stretching well beyond its ‘Second Life’ gaming roots,” said Mr. Fergusson at the launch event. “In the most dramatic technological innovation of the last decade, we are truly at the threshold of our future lives as we build the bridges between our physical universe and the Metaverse.”

“However, the founding premise of The transHuman Code still holds true as we venture into the unknown of the Metaverse,” said Mr. Moreira. “Firstly, that the Human is greatest technology of all and, most importantly, that it is paramount to keep humans at the center of gravity in this technological revolution.”

In a series of events at the 2022 annual Davos gathering of business, policy and philanthropic leaders, Moreira and Fergusson announced the sequel to The transHuman Code with the creation of the new groundbreaking multi-media platform - The Code to The Metaverse. Through the interactive series, participants, viewers and readers will be invited backstage into the laboratories and into the Metaverse to experience their future in this 3D virtual realm.

To provide a glimpse into what’s coming, the authors engaged 6 Metaverse pioneers to discuss how the rapidly evolving gateways into and tools for the Metaverse will transform our personal, professional & social life experiences in ways unimagined. Joining Carlos Moreira and David Fergusson were:

Hossein Rahnama , CEO, Flybits Inc.; Professor, Toronto Metropolitan University and MIT Media Lab

CEO, Flybits Inc.; Professor, Toronto Metropolitan University and MIT Media Lab Roxy Liu , Director, Eureka Meta Capital

, Director, Eureka Meta Capital David Shrier , CEO & Co-Founder Esme Learning Solutions; Professor, Imperial College

CEO & Co-Founder Esme Learning Solutions; Professor, Imperial College Mrinal Manohar , CEO CasperLabs

, CEO CasperLabs Gunter Pauli , Founder, Blue Economy, Director, Zero Emissions Research Initiative

, Founder, Blue Economy, Director, Zero Emissions Research Initiative Monsignor Lucio Adrian Ruiz, Secretary Dicastery of Communication, Holy See

Offering exclusive insights and announcing dynamic initiatives, the contributors all echoed a common theme: The Metaverse will have a dramatic impact on how we socialize, work, and learn in the future. At the forefront of the collective agreement, Carlos Moreira and David Fergusson aligned with the esteemed technology innovators on the premise that all people be able engage safely and with confidence in the Metaverse so that we as individuals, are respected and treated fairly on all virtual platforms.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

[email protected]

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

[email protected]

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey