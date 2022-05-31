Kahoot! ASA to host a virtual Investor Day

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot! ASA will host a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday June 1, 2022 beginning at 15:00 CEST/9:00 AM EST/6:00 AM PST or applicable.

Kahoot!'s Chief Executive Officer, Eilert Hanoa; Chief Financial Officer, Ken Østreng; and members of the leadership team at Kahoot! including Clever's newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer, Trish Sparks, will host a series of presentations showing the progress and long term strategy of the Kahoot! Group to achieve its plans and ambitions for future growth.

Participants interested in the event can register here .

Investor Relations:

Jonas Forslund

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Alejandro Viquez

[email protected]

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. Since launch, Kahoot! has hosted hundreds of millions of learning sessions with over 7 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Spain and Poland. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. To learn more, visit us at kahoot.com . Let's play!

