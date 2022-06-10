Goldplay To Exhibit at PDAC, Booth 3352

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / ( TSXV:AUC, Financial)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2022 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada Convention (PDAC), the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We invite all our shareholders and conference delegates to visit us at booth # 3352. The in-person event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Monday, June 13 to Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

We welcome all stakeholders to come visit our senior team members who are attending PDAC from Portugal and BC and discuss one on one Goldplay's plans for 2022 and beyond.

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB. Goldplay holds large district scale gold, and copper-gold projects located in BC's Golden Triangle and southwestern BC with potential for world class mineral discoveries. The Company also holds several brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal with near term mining potential.

