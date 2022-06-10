HIRE Technologies Discusses Strong Demand for IT Professionals in North America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE.V)(OTCQB:HIRRF) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, discusses staffing trends driving demand for IT professionals. ProVision Staffing ("ProVision"), HIRE's dedicated IT recruiting practice based out of Ontario, is seeing a surge in the IT recruitment sector across North America as it offers solutions to assist with staffing, recruiting, and people management.

"We have been building out our people management solutions in many ways, including by expanding our footprint into the U.S. and offering Pulsify's people management platform to our new and existing client bases," said Sarah Baker, Managing Director at ProVision. "This broadening of our capabilities and regions served has allowed us to play a more critical role within our clients' teams in addition to the core recruiting and onboarding of their IT resources."

ProVision meets diverse demands by actively responding to changing market conditions for its clients through its talent sourcing expertise and network of specialized technology professionals. ProVision works with financial institution, public sector, and other commercial clients to satisfy today's advanced people requirements in areas such as cyber security, web development, data analysis, and software engineering.

ProVision's market opportunity is expected to grow rapidly, with data from LinkedIn showing there is capacity for the number of digital jobs to expand by 149 million in the U.S. alone between 2020 and 2025 - a 29% compound annual growth rate over that time period.

"HIRE's diverse human resources support structure and platforms enable ProVision to be laser-focused on IT recruiting in this strong market, including by cross selling with our other portfolio companies," said Simon Dealy, HIRE's Chief Executive Officer. "Leveraging our Pulsify + HIRE program, ProVision offers our people management platform at no cost with every engagement. The new IT professional is demanding flexibility and transparency in the workplace, and Pulsify helps to meet these employee demands."

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is a growing capital allocator that is rapidly establishing itself as a market leader in workforce management and staffing. HIRE's mission is to create a world-class portfolio of brands that will define the future of human resources through synergies, scale, and reach. The Company has extensive experience in building and growing staffing and executive search companies and is supported by a large recurring revenue base and a highly scalable shared services platform. This structure enables HIRE to create value for partners and shareholders. For more information, visit hire.company.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In some cases, forward-looking statements are preceded by, followed by or include words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "proposes", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Examples of such statements include the growth rate for the number of digital jobs.

