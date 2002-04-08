RadNet To Participate in the White House Cancer Moonshot Goals Forum

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. ( RDNT), today announced that Howard Berger, M.D., the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate this week in the Cancer Moonshot Goals Forum, a consortium of healthcare leaders invited by the White House to strategize on ways to accelerate progress against cancer. RadNet is a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 351 owned and operated outpatient imaging centers across the U.S.

The White House has called for private sector commitments to achieve the goal of the Cancer Moonshot, a 50% reduction in cancer mortality in the next 25 years. RadNet is uniquely positioned to leverage its expertise in cancer screening and population health to help meet President Biden’s ambitious agenda. RadNet uses imaging-based screening protocols, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), to accurately and efficiently detect cancer. Additionally, RadNet uses machine-learning to accomplish patient outreach, encouraging patients to comply with the national screening guidelines that support early detection and promote equitable access to care.

“Currently, we perform approximately five percent of all mammograms nationwide and we expect this number to grow in the future,” said Dr. Berger. “While AI is dramatically improving our detection capability, efficiency and overall accuracy with respect to breast cancer, we are also developing tools utilizing similar AI and machine learning technologies for the other most prevalent cancers, including prostate, lung and colon. If the healthcare delivery system were to promote similar screening programs to mammography for these other types of cancers, we believe the impact on cancer mortality would be substantial.”

Diagnostic imaging is a critical component in the fight against cancer and is the gateway to population health. Cancer screening powered by AI is a solution that RadNet is already applying to meet the country's call to action in the fight against cancer. “Screening and early detection are proven to improve cancer mortality rates,” Dr. Berger noted. “We welcome this opportunity to collaborate with other providers, government entities, non-profits and caregivers so that we can initiate meaningful changes in patients’ lives.”

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 351 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. Together with affiliated radiologists, inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

