Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference and Event in June 2022

11 minutes ago
BOCA RATON, Fla., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi’s management will participate in the following upcoming conferences and events:

  • Jefferies Cannabis Summit is being held on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Ed Kremer, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations, will be hosting a series of one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event located at the InterContinental New York Barclay at 111 E 48th Street, New York, New York. For more information, please contact your Jefferies representative.

  • Security Industry Association’s Vertical Insights Symposium Series: Cannabis Security is being held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Jennifer Duey, VP of Physical Security, is scheduled to participate in a virtual panel entitled, “End User” beginning at 1:50 p.m. ET. To register for the event, please click here.

For more information about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during the conference and event, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at [email protected].

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations
561-281-0247
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
570-209-2947
[email protected]

