MusicFX Launches Integrated NFT Music Player With Charity Release

Los Angeles, CA., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a leading digital community connecting artists to their fan bases through NFTs, is pleased to announce that it has launched a bespoke integrated music player.



The music player enables artists who partner with MusicFX to do full releases of new, exclusive or back catalog songs through NFTs for their MusicFX community to purchase. The new NFT music player can then be used to play back the full releases through the MusicFX platform.

Releasing music through NFTs gives artists the security that their music cannot be illegally copied or downloaded. They have full control over how many of the NFTs will be published; giving the artist the option of making the NFT either scarce, or widely available, depending on what they want for their fan base.

In addition, it provides an opportunity to release exclusive, limited edition material that enables fans to invest directly with their favourite artist so those artists can get the royalties they need to keep making the music they love. The platform update will also allow people to re-sell their MusicFX NFT if they wish to do so.

The first track published on the MusicFX platform is from independent indie pop artist HAYL, with the limited edition, original demo release – “You Can Say It All” – which has been minted to raise funds for The HEAL (“Helping Enrich Autistic Lives”) Foundation.

The HEAL Foundation is a Florida-based nonprofit organization that provides educational camps and programs and support for those with autism and related disabilities. The organization has raised over $5 million in charitable donations, supporting local area schools in Jacksonville, including the provision of 500 iPads.

HAYL commented at the launch of her NFT: “I’m hoping with the release of my new song that this will bring more awareness to autism, the families that deal with autism, and the siblings that had to grow up with autism.” HAYL, who wrote the song “You Can Say It All” for her youngest sister, who is non-verbal and on the autism spectrum, continued: “And I would love to continue to be an advocate for those who feel they are not heard, and don’t have a voice.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer to all our existing and onboarding artists the chance to share their music in another way,” said Billie-Jo Aasen, co-head of MusicFX. “Many of the artists we speak to about their NFT want to continue supporting their fan base through their music and not only through memorabilia-related content. The NFT music player provides this functionality, and I’m really looking forward to us building out an impressive catalog of NFT songs going forward.”

To find out more about our new music player, the limited edition HAYL NFT, or to sign-up to MusicFX, please click here .

MusicFX is a partnership between Crown & Ace and award-winning blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks, who have built the NFT platform that powers MusicFX.

About MusicFX

MusicFX Is made possible thanks to the partnership between global blockchain innovators CurrencyWorks and the music industry expertise of Crown & Ace.

Working with some of the biggest names in world entertainment, MusicFX sets the stage for new thinking in artist and fan engagement. Harnessing the versatility of the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the ultimate backstage pass, the premier connection between fan and artist, with exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise, and so much more, all delivered through the digital magic of a NFT.

For more, visit www.musicfx.io .

About Crown & Ace

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainment entrepreneurs who have come together to restore values, relationships, trust, and stability within the multifaceted entertainment world.

The company is a joint venture between The Festival Company and Periscope Music Group which was founded in 2021 by Billie-Jo Aasen and Jake Crownover, two highly respected and incredibly experienced veterans of the entertainment industry who have worked with some of the biggest global talents to take to the stage.

Crown & Ace’s core business covers a multitude of services ranging from talent buying and venue booking to festival and marquee event creation/execution, to NFTs, to creating unique bonds and partnerships between brands and key personalities. They welcome their clients and their partners into their family and as a family, they all rise together and stay together.

For more information on Crown & Ace, please visit www.crownandace.com .

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , searching CWRK.

