Theratechnologies Announces New Head of Investor Relations

MONTREAL, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or “the Company”) (TSX: TH) ( THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Elif McDonald has joined the team as Senior Director, Investor Relations.



"We are pleased to welcome Elif to lead our dedicated in-house investor relations efforts,” said Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, Theratechnologies. “Her comprehensive investor relations experience and robust network across the healthcare and financial communities will be a great asset as we advance awareness of our strong commercial portfolio, extensive research pipeline and vision for the future within capital markets. We look forward to enhancing our engagement with the investment community as we continue to strive for breakthrough therapies in human health while seeking further growth opportunities.”

“I am excited to join a world-class team of professionals with a collaborative culture committed to improving patient outcomes," said Ms. McDonald. "Theratechnologies has developed a dynamic pipeline, brought life enhancing drugs to market, built a revenue generating commercial business, all while delivering a unique investment proposition. I look forward to elevating the Company’s visibility across capital markets and effectively communicating the corporate business strategy.”

Ms. McDonald brings a wealth of experience earned over 20 years in capital markets, investor relations, financial communications, and corporate governance. She has extensive experience managing investor relations platforms for companies of diverse market capitalizations and sectors, with a focus on Biotech and Pharmaceutical firms listed on the , NASDAQ and TSX. She has worked with leading financial institutions, as well as with renowned communications and governance experts in Canada and the United States. She is a graduate of the University of Ottawa with a bachelor’s degree in Economics.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) ( THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Information

