Intelsat Selects Kratos' OpenSpace Satellite Ground Platform as Part of Its Next Generation Network

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its OpenSpace™ Platform has been selected by Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest satellite services business, as a key component to unify the operations of its ground and space systems in its next generation network.

Intelsat’s next generation network will combine the latest in space, ground and cloud technologies to deliver robust, dynamic and flexible services to their customers. To execute against these goals Intelsat needs dynamic, standards-based software-defined platforms that can adapt quickly to changes at the space layer to deliver services where and when they are needed and support migration to 5G technologies.

Kratos’ OpenSpace Platform is the first and only software-defined satellite ground system. Fully virtualized and orchestrated, and built upon widely accepted industry standards, OpenSpace enables scalable deployment within an elastic, cloud-agnostic environment. With the OpenSpace Platform, Intelsat will be able to instantiate carrier-grade services in minutes instead of the weeks or even months commonly required with traditional hardware-based ground systems, allowing its customers to quickly deploy services and make service changes to meet evolving user needs.

With OpenSpace, signal processing runs in software and all services are deployable at scale on generic, off-the-shelf computers without the need for additional hardware acceleration such as Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGAs) or Graphics Processing Units (GPU). The Platform will also support 5G NTN features once the new standard is established. As a result, Intelsat will experience significant economies of scale within their global SDN infrastructure while dramatically reducing the overall life cycle cost of custom hardware.



“We selected OpenSpace because of its ability to support our goals of enhancing service availability, responsiveness and flexibility for our customers,” commented Carmel Ortiz, VP of Systems Innovation at Intelsat. “OpenSpace’s virtualized, standards-based solution maximizes our ability to apply best-in-class practices for orchestrating and automating services.”

“We have worked closely with Intelsat engineers and executives to see that the OpenSpace Platform will meet the capabilities of their new software-defined network (SDN),” said Michael Smith, SVP of Global Sales for Kratos’ Space Division. “This includes thinking about new features and applications for the future that will help Intelsat smoothly expand the scale of their network and the breadth of their service offerings. As a software-defined system, that kind of adaptability is built natively into the OpenSpace Platform architecture and can be leveraged quickly and economically as new opportunities arise.”

About OpenSpace

Kratos’ OpenSpace family of solutions enables the digital transformation of satellite ground systems to become a more dynamic and powerful part of the space network. The family consists of three product lines: OpenSpace SpectralNet for converting satellite RF signals to be used in digital environments; OpenSpace quantum products, which are virtual versions of traditional hardware components; and the OpenSpace Platform, the first commercially available, fully orchestrated, software-defined ground system. These three OpenSpace lines enable satellite operators and other service providers to implement digital operations at their own pace and in ways that meet their unique mission goals and business models. For more information about the OpenSpace family visit: https://www.KratosDefense.com/OpenSpace.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS, Financial) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

About Intelsat

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world’s most trusted satellite telecom network. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is building the future of global communications with the world’s first hybrid, multi-orbit, software-defined 5G network designed for simple, seamless, and secure coverage precisely when and where our customers most need it. Follow the leader in global connectivity and “Imagine Here,” with us, at Intelsat.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 26, 2021, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

[email protected]