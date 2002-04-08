Cullinan Oncology to Present Updated Data Demonstrating the Therapeutic Potential of CLN-081 in Patients with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutation Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

Updated data from Phase 1/2a study show median duration of response greater than 21 months and median progression-free survival of 12 months at 100 mg BID dose



Confirmed overall response rate of 41% at 100 mg BID dose

Continued favorable safety and tolerability profile observed in heavily pre-treated patients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. ( CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted therapies for patients with cancer, today announced positive updated clinical research highlighting the therapeutic potential of CLN-081 in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutation positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Findings will be presented on Friday, June 3 at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting as an oral presentation during the “Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell Metastatic” session from 4:12- 4:24 p.m. CT (Abstract #9007). CLN-081 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial in patients with NSCLC whose tumors harbor EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations that have progressed on or after prior therapy.

Summary of Key Clinical Results from Phase 1/2a Study of CLN-081 in NSCLC Patients with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations:

As of May 2022, 73 patients have been treated across doses ranging from 30 to 150 mg twice daily (BID). Of the patients enrolled, 66% of patients had received two or more prior lines of treatment; 36% of patients had prior EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatment, 55% of patients had received prior immunotherapy. Among the 73 patients treated across all dose levels, 28 (38%) had confirmed partial response, 42 (58%) had stable disease and 3 (4%) had progressive disease according to RECIST guidelines (version 1.1).



Of the 39 patients in the 100 mg BID dose group: 16 (41%) had a confirmed partial response. The estimated median duration of response (DOR) was greater than 21 months. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 12 months.



The safety profile of CLN-081 was amenable for long-term treatment. The most common treatment-related adverse events in greater than 10% of patients were rash (80%), paronychia (32%), diarrhea (30%), fatigue (21%), anemia (19%), dry skin (18%), and nausea (16%), the majority of which were Grade 1/2. No Grade ≥3 rash or diarrhea occurred at doses <150 mg BID and discontinuations were uncommon.



“These data demonstrate a high response rate, improved response durability over standard of care treatment, and favorable safety and tolerability, supporting the rationale for CLN-081 in patients with NSCLC whose tumors harbor EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations,” said Helena Yu, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering. “These data demonstrate the potential for improvement upon the standard of care with effective and less toxic novel therapies to treat NSCLC harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations where patients tend to have poorer outcomes than those with more common EGFR mutations.”

“We believe CLN-081 has the potential to be a best-in-class treatment option for patients with NSCLC whose tumors harbor EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations with persisting unmet need. With an established high response rate and favorable safety and tolerability profile, we are encouraged to now see an updated durability of response profile that continues to improve,” said Jeffrey Jones, MD, MPH, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Cullinan Oncology. “We look forward to expeditiously advancing CLN-081 together with our collaborators at Taiho Pharmaceutical.”

Cullinan Oncology will also present data on CLN-619 (Anti-MICA/MICB Antibody) in a poster presentation during the Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy Poster Session (Abstract #TPS2688). The poster, “A Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Study to Investigate the Safety, Efficacy, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamic Activity of CLN-619 (Anti-MICA/MICB Antibody) Alone and in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors,” will be available on June 5 between 8:00 AM CDT-11:00 AM CDT.

About CLN-081



CLN-081/ TAS6417 is an orally available small molecule being developed in collaboration with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. CLN-081 is designed as a next generation, irreversible EGFR inhibitor for the treatment of a genetically defined subset of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). CLN-081 is being investigated in a Phase 1/2a dose escalation and expansion trial evaluating oral, twice-daily, or BID, administration of various doses in patients with NSCLC harboring EGFRex20ins mutations, who have had at least one prior treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy or another approved standard therapy. CLN-081 has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA.

About Cullinan Oncology



Cullinan Oncology, Inc. ( CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients with cancer. We innovate without borders to find the most promising clinic-ready cancer therapies, whether from our own discovery efforts or through exceptional engagement with our academic and industry partners. Anchored in a deep understanding of immuno-oncology and translational cancer medicine, we leverage our scientific excellence in small molecules and biologics to create differentiated ideas, identify unique targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across cancer indications. Powered by our novel research model, we push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to cancer therapeutic, applying rigorous early experimentation to fast-track only the most promising assets to the clinic and ultimately commercialization. As a result, our diversified pipeline is strategically built with assets that activate the immune system or inhibit key oncogenic drivers across a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be the best or first in their class.

Our people possess deep scientific expertise, seek innovation openly, and exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients with cancer. Learn more about our Company at www.cullinanoncology.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

