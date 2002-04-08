SWM TO PARTICIPATE IN STIFEL 2022 CROSS SECTOR INSIGHTS CONFERENCE

Alpharetta, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. ("SWM" or the "Company") (: SWM) announced today that the Company is scheduled to participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insights Conference.

The presentation will be on Tuesday, June 7, beginning at 10:20 am E.T. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using the following link https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel68/swmi/2126752 or through the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.swmintl.com