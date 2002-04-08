Triumph Bancorp Announces Dividend for 7.125% Series C Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

DALLAS, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) ( TBK) today announced the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.81 per share on its 7.125% Series C Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, represented by depositary shares ( TBKCP), each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of preferred stock. Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.44525 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.



About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. ( TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offering a diversified line of payments, factoring, and banking services. www.triumphbancorp.com.

