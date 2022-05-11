VNET to Announce Unaudited First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 24, 2022

PR Newswire

BEIJING, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, or 9:00 AM Beijing Time on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete the Direct Event online registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time.

Event Title: VNET First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID: 5852919

Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5852919

Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers by location, a Direct Event passcode, a unique Registrant ID, and further detailed instructions, which will be used to join the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until May 31, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696

International: +61-2-8199-0299

Conference ID: 5852919

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vnet.com.

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,500 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Investor Relations Contact:

Xinyuan Liu

Tel: +86 10 8456 2121

Email: [email protected]

