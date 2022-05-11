Nielsen's 'Podcasting Today' Report Reveals Podcast Advertising Presents Marketers with Greater Opportunities to Increase ROI

PR Newswire

Podcast audiences grew by 40% in three years; brands can amplify reach by tapping into listener and genre-specific insights using Nielsen data

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN), a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, released the third installment of its Podcasting Today report. The latest edition highlights the significant growth in podcast audiences and content, and how brands and advertisers can utilize the medium to amplify reach and ROI.

Podcasting Today revealed that the number of podcast titles and episodes have increased by nearly 200% each over the last two years (2 million and 92 million, respectively), and over 50% of daily podcast consumers listen more often and to more titles, adding to the potential of increased audience reach. The report also found that podcast listeners are more likely to plan a major purchase within 12 months—such as new technology, home entertainment, or a vehicle—and 88% of these consumers are willing to consider a new brand, making podcast advertisements a useful tool for marketers looking to drive upper-funnel engagement.

Nielsen Podcast Ad Effectiveness insights found that podcast ads drive an aided brand recall rate of 71%, while 56% of podcast listeners say they pay more attention to ads read by the host(s).

"Nielsen's unique suite of podcasting solutions enable brands and marketers to understand the behaviors of podcast listeners, which leads to reaching the right consumers and driving ROI," said Arica McKinnon, VP, Brand Impact Solutions, Nielsen. "The Podcasting Today report reveals the massive growth observed in podcast consumers and content, and the impact Nielsen's podcasting solutions could have on brand awareness, audience reach, and overall engagement."

With the Podcasting Today report identifying a 40% increase in podcasting's listener base since 2018, the medium has become an effective way to reach new and existing consumers, and marketers are taking note. Nielsen's 2022 Annual Marketing Report found that 56% of marketers in North America plan to increase their podcast spending over the next year, and 15% of marketers plan to increase their podcast spending by 50% or more in the same timeframe.

Using the Nielsen data and solutions that underpin this edition of Podcasting Today, marketers can gain in-depth knowledge into various brand performance and listener engagement metrics. Armed with these insights, marketers will be better geared toward meeting their individual KPIs while simultaneously understanding the returns of their efforts.

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram).

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nielsens-podcasting-today-report-reveals-podcast-advertising-presents-marketers-with-greater-opportunities-to-increase-roi-301544752.html

SOURCE Nielsen