Intelligent Manufacturing Industry Park of Xinchuang The Makers' Town of Central China delivered 45 days ahead of schedule

BEIJING, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or "the Company") (NYSE: XIN), a NYSE-listed real estate developer operating primarily in China with assets in other countries, today announced that Xinchuang Technology's Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park of Xinchuang The Makers' Town of Central China ("Park Town") was delivered 45 days in advance on May 17. Xinchuang Tech is a wholly owned subsidiary and the unique tech platform of Xinyuan Group for urban operation.

On its 25th anniversary, Xinyuan Group has received a number of good news about the progress of its projects. Following the successful delivery of Suzhou He'an Garden, Park Town was also magnificently delivered on May 17th, with more than 40 intelligent supply-chain enterprises in the manufacturing industry settling on the site.

This delivery is another wonderful accomplishment of Xinchuang Zhengzhou after the delivery of the intelligent terminal industrial Park in June last year, and it is also a step further fulfilling the industrial plan of Xinchuang The Makers' Town of Central China.

The construction of the intelligent manufacturing industrial Park delivered this time officially commenced in March 2021 and was successfully completed in April 2022. It was impressively presented and delivered 45 days ahead of schedule. It has now attracted more than 40 high-quality enterprises covering the supply chains of automotive electronic components R & D and design industry.

The successful conclusion of the delivery event also inaugurates the enterprises. In the future, the town will become an elite gathering venue for the automotive electronic components and intelligent terminal industries in Henan Province and the six central provinces.

Leveraging years of professional operation experience of Xinchuang Technology, the town continues to deepen and to optimize the service system, provides sophisticated , complete, and intelligent full-cycle enterprise operation services for all enterprises on-site, and helps enterprises improve operational efficiency and reduce operational costs, enabling the rapid growth and high-quality development of enterprises.

Several well-equipped hospitals, e.g. Xinzheng Eighth People's Hospital, Xinzheng People's Hospital, and Zhengzhou First People's Hospital are within 5km-radius of the site. At the same time, the planned commercial supporting infrastructure include large supermarkets, shopping districts, cinemas, restaurants, etc., which not only serve to balance people's life and work, but also provide employees and owners of settled enterprises with enjoyment and sense of belonging.

As "Excellent Operator in China's Industrial Parks", "Top 10 Operators in China's Science and Technology Towns" and "Excellent Enterprise in Operation of New Industrial Towns with Chinese Characteristics", Xinchuang Technology strives to create a technological urban ecosystem powered by leading innovations, industry networks and aesthetics, and to make continuous contributions to local economic development.

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer primarily in China, with assets in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier-one and tier-two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Qingdao, Chengdu, Xi'an, Suzhou, Dalian, Zhuhai and Foshan. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and has been active in real estate development in New York over the past few years. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements includes statements about future debt and financial position, among others, and can generally be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue to implement our business model successfully; our ability to secure adequate financing for our project development; our ability to successfully sell or complete our property projects under construction and planning; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets and new business lines and expand our operations; the marketing and sales ability of our third-party sales agents; the performance of our third-party contractors; the impact of laws, regulations and policies relating to real estate developers and the real estate industry in the countries in which we operate; our ability to obtain permits and licenses to carry on our business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition from other real estate developers; the growth of the real estate industry in the markets in which we operate; the impact of pandemics, such as Covid-19, on the real estate market and the economies in our markets; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statement is made.

