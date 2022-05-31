RW GARCIA LAUNCHES ORGANIC CRACKERS AT SELECT WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES

PR Newswire

Artisan snack brand builds distribution momentum

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RW Garcia, a national brand of high-quality, artisan snacks, began offering three fan-favorite organic cracker varieties in select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide in May.

Available in 5.5-ounce boxes, the crackers are made using ingredients such as root vegetables, seeds, and lentils, are Non-GMO Project verified and are certified gluten free. The three varieties coming to Whole Foods Market are:

Organic Sweet Potato – made with yellow corn, sweet potato, flaxseed, chia seeds and black sesame seeds.

– made with yellow corn, sweet potato, flaxseed, chia seeds and black sesame seeds. Organic Everything – featuring white corn, plus poppy and sesame seeds, onion, garlic and sea salt.

– featuring white corn, plus poppy and sesame seeds, onion, garlic and sea salt. Organic Lentil with Turmeric – a delicious blend of corn and lentil with a savory turmeric seasoning and flaxseed, sesame seeds and chia seeds.

"RW Garcia provides delicious snacking options for those who prioritize clean, organic, high-quality foods," said RW Garcia Chief Operating Officer Genelle Chetcuti. "Bringing our flagship organic crackers to Whole Foods Market will further broaden our brand's reach and offer the Whole Foods Market customer more choices for unique, craveable snacks they can feel good about eating."

Like all RW Garcia products, the crackers are made with the highest-quality ingredients, certified gluten free, cholesterol-free, kosher and contain no trans fats. They are produced in peanut- and tree nut-free facilities and contain no additives or preservatives.

Family-founded RW Garcia, recently acquired by Utz Brands, is celebrating its 40th year in 2022. Complete product line information is available at www.RWGarcia.com.

About RW Garcia

Founded in 1982 and based in Scotts Valley, California, RW Garcia is an artisan maker of high-quality, organic corn chips, tortilla chips and artisan crackers. RW Garcia was the first U.S. snack brand to receive Non-GMO Project verification in 2009 and remains committed to sourcing the finest ingredients available. As a result, all RW Garcia products are Non-GMO Project verified, certified gluten free, low sodium, kosher and free of artificial additives, and are produced in the company's own tree nut- and peanut-free facilities. In 2021, RW Garcia was acquired by Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks. For more information, visit RWGarcia.com or visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington

[email protected]

214-379-7000

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rw-garcia-launches-organic-crackers-at-select-whole-foods-market-stores-301557495.html

SOURCE RW Garcia