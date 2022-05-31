WESTIN HOTELS & RESORTS TEAMS UP WITH STRAVA TO MOTIVATE FITNESS ENTHUSIASTS OF ALL LEVELS TO GO THE EXTRA MILE IN CELEBRATION OF GLOBAL RUNNING DAY

PR Newswire

With 20 Million Marriott Bonvoy Points Up for Grabs, Westin and Strava Kick Off Month-Long Global 'RunWESTIN Challenge' Beginning June 1

BETHESDA, Md., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A champion of Global Running Day, Westin Hotels & Resorts – part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands – today announced it has joined forces with Strava , the leading social platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world, to reward fitness enthusiasts of all types for getting their hearts rates up beginning June 1. Through this new collaboration, 500 Marriott Bonvoy members will have the chance to earn 40,000 Marriott Bonvoy points each by completing the month-long global 'RunWESTIN Challenge' using the Strava app.

As the preeminent well-being brand in hospitality, Westin has consistently supported Global Running Day for more than five years as a means to further encourage guests to stay active while on the road. Westin empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel through its Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. Inspired by the brand's Move Well pillar, this new collaboration with Strava continues to build on the industry-leading programming by Westin.

"The philosophy of Westin has always been rooted in empowering our guests to maintain, and even enhance, their well-being while traveling, so they leave feeling better than when they arrived," said Jennifer Connell, Global Brand Leader, Westin Hotels & Resorts and Vice President, Distinctive Premium Brands, Marriott International. "With this in mind, and inspired by our foundational Move Well pillar, our unique partnership with Strava aims to motivate a global community of fitness enthusiasts and Marriott Bonvoy members to make wellness a priority and get rewarded for doing so."

The 'RunWESTIN Challenge'

Marriott Bonvoy members participating in the Challenge must complete 10 hours of physical activity within the month of June by running, in addition to other types of exercise including walking, biking, wheelchair, and hiking. The challenge of 600 minutes or 10 hours of activity for the month is informed by the American Heart Association's recommendation of at least 150 minutes – roughly 2.5 hours – of physical activity per week1. Upon completion of the Challenge at the end of the month, 500 participating members will then be selected at random to receive 40,000 Marriott Bonvoy points each.

How to Participate

Marriott Bonvoy members can begin registering for the 'RunWESTIN Challenge' on May 25 via the Strava app. The Challenge kicks off June 1 and closes June 30 at 11:59 p.m. in each participant's respective time zone. Members can register at any point throughout June and complete their 10 hours of activity throughout the month in order to be eligible for the 40,000 points.

"Strava empowers athletes everywhere to find joy through movement," said David Lorsch, Chief Revenue Officer, Strava. "We're excited to celebrate Global Running Day with Westin and inspire Marriott Bonvoy members around the world to stay active with the power of Strava Challenges this June."

To learn more about well-being at Westin, please visit www.westin.marriott.com and join the conversation @westin and #runwestin. To download the free Strava app on your smartphone, visit the App store and search for Strava. To download Strava on your desktop, visit https://www.strava.com .

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 230 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories, guests can experience wellness offerings that include the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, TRX fitness equipment in the signature WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studios, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. Stay connected to Westin on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook . Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About Strava

Strava is the leading social platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world, with over 99 million athletes around the world. If you sweat you're an athlete, and Strava's mobile apps and website connect millions of active people every day. Strava gives athletes simple, fun ways to stay motivated and compete against themselves and others without having to be in the same place at the same time. All athletes belong on Strava no matter where they live, which sport they love or what device they use. Join the community and make the most of your sport with a Strava subscription .

1 American Heart Association Recommendations for Physical Activity in Adults and Kids

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westin-hotels--resorts-teams-up-with-strava-to-motivate-fitness-enthusiasts-of-all-levels-to-go-the-extra-mile-in-celebration-of-global-running-day-301556799.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.