Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. ( PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Citi Biotech Virtual Co-Panel Day

º ‘Mood Disorders/Mental Health’ panel on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

º ‘Movement Disorders/Epilepsy’ panel on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET





º Company presentation available on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET

The events will be available via webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to both rare and more prevalent neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio with multiple programs, including product candidates across psychiatric disorders, movement disorders and epilepsy, with three clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.