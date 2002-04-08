AMD Enables 4G/5G Radio Access Network Solutions to Support Meta Connectivity Evenstar Program

— Efficient, adaptable radio units to expand global mobile network infrastructure and accelerate Open RAN adoption for metaverse-ready networks—



SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD ( AMD) today announced that its Xilinx® Zynq® UltraScale+™ RFSoC has enabled the development of multiple Evenstar radio units (RUs) to expand 4G/5G global mobile network infrastructure. As the demand for internet connectivity continues to grow at a rapid pace, the infrastructure that supports it needs to keep pace and improve. The Evenstar program led by Meta Connectivity is a collaborative initiative between operators and technology partners to build adaptable, efficient and metaverse-ready radio access network (RAN) reference designs for 4G and 5G networks in the Open RAN ecosystem.

Evenstar RUs with Xilinx Zynq RFSoC architecture provide the flexibility to meet a wide range of requirements including 4G/5G, mmWave, and sub-6GHz using the same foundational hardware. The ability to leverage the platform and address diverse radio configurations and emerging standards allows radio vendors to react quickly to new market opportunities.

“We are excited to see AMD RFSoC solutions incorporated into Evenstar RUs in collaboration with our ecosystem partners,” said Jaydeep Ranade, director of wireless engineering for Meta Connectivity. “As we continue to champion open, disaggregated solutions for the industry, we look forward to unlocking new ways to accelerate the pace of innovation as networks evolve.”

“The development of Evenstar radios with our adaptive radio technology inside is a significant achievement for AMD,” said Dan Mansur, vice president, Data Center and Communications Group, AMD. “We are proud to be an ecosystem partner with Meta Connectivity and look forward to continuing our collaborative designs for Evenstar to deliver flexible, scalable, and efficient wireless solutions.”

5G radios require solutions that not only meet bandwidth, power and cost efficiencies for widespread deployment, but must also scale for evolving 5G standards such as Open RAN as well as new and disruptive 5G business models. Evenstar RUs powered by Xilinx Zynq RFSoC technology, offer operators greater choice and flexibility when building mobile networks.

