Hollister Announces Teen Creative Incubator Program & "Hollister FWD Fund"

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., the global teen retailer, is relaunching its Brand Agent Program, a nationwide brand ambassador program, as a creative incubator in high schools across the United States. The brand is adding the “Hollister FWD Fund” to its existing program, which is a platform designed to monetarily fuel teens’ passions and empower the next generation of changemakers.



Through the new Brand Agent Program, Hollister is empowering youth to pursue their creative, career and life ambitions alongside brand ambassadorship. Gen Z is carving out nontraditional paths – and with over 41% of Gen Z saying they want to be entrepreneurs, these funds are dedicated to supporting their passions, a twist on a traditional scholarship fund. Through the year-long program, these selected students receive ongoing mentorship and coaching from experienced leaders and executives at Hollister and beyond, as well as hands-on paid experience to set them up for success in their future paths.

This year’s brand agents have the opportunity to co-create unique experiences that fuel everyday moments for their peers as it pertains to fashion, gaming, music and sports through the month of June.

Projects range from making gaming more inclusive for women, to creating their own fashion line honoring Black culture, to producing a documentary about fashion in the LGBTQIA+ community. “Our brand agents have their sights set high on their future and are going above and beyond the typical teenage responsibilities to change their communities and make a difference,” said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Their perspectives and pursuits are indicators of the meaningful change that Gen Z is championing, and we’re thrilled to be a part of uplifting their voices and supporting their futures.”

“There aren’t jobs or opportunities like this for kids my age. I never imagined having the chance of getting to see the inside of what a brand does, let alone having a team as big as Hollister help me with something I’m passionate about. The FWD Fund is where we get to be our true selves. We get to explore what our passions are and how they could become a career,” said one Hollister Brand Agent.

Hollister continues to commit itself to supporting teen voices with this landmark program that closes the gap between creator and consumer. For more information, check out the Hollister Brand Agent application and follow Hollister on Instagram and TikTok.

About Hollister:

The quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer, Hollister Co. believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone. At Hollister, summer isn’t just a season, it’s a state of mind. Hollister creates carefree styles designed to make all teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin, so they can live in a summer mindset all year long, whatever the season.

Hollister is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (: ANF) and is sold through approximately 495 stores worldwide and www.hollisterco.com globally.



Hollister Media Contact:

(614) 283-6192

[email protected]





Investor Contact:

(614) 283-6877

[email protected]