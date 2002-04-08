Biofrontera Inc. to Participate in The Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual 1x1 Conference

WOBURN, Mass., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. ( BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today that the Company will be participating in The Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual 1x1 Conference being held on June 2, 2022.



Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer and Hermann Lübbert, Executive Chairman of Biofrontera Inc. will be meeting with registered investors in virtual one-on-one meetings and small-group sessions.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit https://www.biofrontera-us.com .

Contacts

Biofrontera Inc.

Anke zur Mühlen

+1 781 486 1539

[email protected]

LHA Investor Relations

Tirth T. Patel

+1 212 201 6614

tpatel[email protected]

# # #