Kornit Digital Presents the Future of On-Demand, Sustainable Production – From Creation to Order and Shipment - at FESPA 2022

Kornit Showcases the New Standard of Quality and Productivity in Groundbreaking, Single Step Digital Textile MAX Production Systems - All in One Place



For the First Time at FESPA, Entire Ecosystem of Digital Textile MAX Production Systems and Powerful Workflow Solutions on Display, Showcasing the Full Pixel-to-Parcel to Doorstep Experience



Attendees Experience New Possibilities as Physical and Virtual Worlds Come Together, Unlocking the Potential for On-Demand, Sustainable Production



Download the Kornit Digital Press Kit to Learn More



BERLIN, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. ( KRNT) (“Kornit”), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashionx and textile production technologies, announced today it is breaking the barriers for fulfillers and brands to realize the full potential of sustainable, digital production. The Company is set to challenge the digital textile production status quo with a first-of-its-kind experience at FESPA Global Print Expo 2022, May 31st through June 3rd with an integrated showcase of its latest innovations of industry-first solutions at Hall: 27, Stand: 27-D60. These solutions present the future of new possibilities for high-quality and productivity of on-demand, sustainable production, including the merging of the physical and virtual worlds.

Throughout the four-day industry event in Berlin, Germany, the Company will engage attendees with its portfolio of single-step, digital direct-to-garment (DTG) and direct-to-fabric (DTF) production solutions based on its game-changing MAX technology. These solutions allow fulfillers and brands to enjoy unmatched retail-quality applications, including 3D, vinyl, screen, dye sublimation, and embroidery effects – all in one solution. Integrated with the powerful KornitX Workflow Solutions, customers can now take textile production from pixel-to-parcel to doorstep for a streamlined workflow process. Furthermore, Kornit is setting the pace across industries - spanning apparel, sportswear, home décor, accessories, custom fabrics, and other diverse, high-fashion textile – with its end-to-end digitized production workflow and lean, agile and profitable just-in-time fulfillment. Kornit enables its customers to establish fast and integrated production workflows for superior quality and durability with a smaller physical footprint.

To enhance profitability and growth, fulfillers can capitalize on the most advanced technology and ecosystem to create new business relationships and answer opportunities quickly, while brands can partner with this growing network of Kornit-enabled producers through Kornit’s unique Global Fulfiller Network and establish demand-driven fulfillment models closer to the end consumer – eliminating waste and supply chain vulnerability.

“At Kornit, our vision is not only to produce superior technologies but also create better experiences for our customers, as well as their customers, whether it takes place in the physical world, the virtual world – or both,” said Omer Kulka, Chief Marketing Officer at Kornit Digital. “Kornit is committed to helping the industry eliminate waste to answer the sustainability imperative, while settling for nothing less than graphic brilliance and the most rigorous quality standards. Our lineup of revolutionary MAX technology-driven production systems and innovative workflow capabilities convey that commitment – and we encourage those at FESPA to see it live.”

The full suite of Kornit’s game-changing innovations on display at the event include the Kornit Atlas MAX, Kornit Atlas MAX Poly, Kornit Presto MAX, KornitX Workflow Solutions, and Tesoma textile curing solutions – all showcasing streamlined end-to-end digitized production workflow. For full details of all Kornit’s solutions on display – for the first time in Europe - please see “Note to Editors” below.

“As FESPA returns to a large-scale event, we are excited to showcase our continued work alongside brands, creators, and fulfillers to solve their most difficult textile production challenges. Kornit’s relentless research and development, vision, diligence, and innovation will create a visionary experience for FESPA attendees – opening eyes to what digital can be, how it transforms the industry, and new ways to unleash creativity with the quality, durability, accessibility, and performance our marketplace desperately needs,” said Chris Govier, President at Kornit EMEA. “With Kornit’s latest innovations of sustainable, on-demand offerings, there’s nothing keeping our network of customers, partners, designers, and brands from achieving their own vision and driving the much-needed disruption the market requires.”

Don’t miss Kornit’s exclusive press conference on May 31st at 5:00 pm local time taking place in the Press Conference Room in Hall 6.3 and the dedicated press demo tour on June 1st at 10:00 am at the Kornit booth at Hall: 27, Stand: 27-D60. For press to book an appointment with Kornit Digital at the FESPA Global Print Expo 2022, please contact Ingrid Van Loocke at [email protected].

To join Kornit’s daily demo tours to experience the full pixel-to-parcel workflow on the Kornit booth, visit our booth at Hall: 27, Stand: 27-D60, or reach out to Maximiliane Jona to book a private tour.

For more information and materials on Kornit’s complete ecosystem of end-to-end digital textile production solutions, please visit our digital press kit.

Note to Editors:

Kornit Digital game-changing solutions on display at the FESPA Global Print Expo 2022, include:

1. Kornit Atlas MAX, the gold standard in quality for industrial-scale mass customization. This direct-to-garment system drives high quality and consistent results. Kornit Atlas MAX is a robust industrial solution allowing customers to create new efficiencies and reduce operating costs – combined with never-before-seen XDi technology emulating screen transfer, heat transfer vinyl, 3D, and threadless embroidery effects in one cost-effective, automated production system. Kornit Atlas MAX powers the widest range of applications requiring less resources and floor space, time, materials, and capital expense of any technology currently available, offering optimal total cost of ownership and the highest output per operator to accelerate profitability.



2. Kornit Atlas MAX Poly is the new standard for high-volume polyester decoration on-demand, with superior quality for polyester and poly-blended apparel – one of the fastest-growing textile verticals. Kornit Atlas MAX Poly is set to transform the multi-billion-dollar recreational and professional sports apparel markets – currently suffering from limitations with mass customization of polyester. The Kornit Atlas MAX Poly ensures high quality and durability, offers the highest throughput while setting benchmarks for creativity and productivity. By removing the barriers of digital printing on colored polyester, the recreational sportswear, promotional and sports brand markets can now capitalize on a wide range of colorful designs to inject new life into apparel.



3. Kornit Presto MAX is the most capable, sustainable, single-step digital solution for high-quality, direct-to-fabric decoration, and the only digital print system offering white printing on colored fabrics. The Kornit Presto MAX transforms concepts into brilliant custom fabrics for fashion, home décor, and other textile application, while delivering the highest quality and softest feel with brilliant whites and brighter neon colors. The system incorporates the revolutionary XDi technology 3D decorative applications to produce threadless embroidery, high-density, vinyl, screen transfer, and other innovative effects. Reinventing design and application capabilities for custom textiles on demand, this is the cornerstone system of Kornit’s smart, efficient, sustainable Eco Factory production model. It allows producers to cover and integrate more parts of the process, from design to finished product, to decrease carbon footprints, efficiently leverage manpower, and generate less waste while producing the highest quality.



4. KornitX Workflow Solutions seamlessly integrate across all Kornit MAX technology-based systems to provide end-to-end production efficiency, visibility, and control. These solutions help brands, licensors, and fulfillers shift towards on-demand fashion by providing stakeholders with connectivity tools to generate more revenue, adopt innovative business models and digitally transform supply chains. The fully modular, end-to-end suite of workflow automation capabilities gives creators and producers the pixel-to-parcel digital tools necessary for an integrated, fast, and frictionless experience.



5. Tesoma Compact Smart Curing Solutions provide the most reliable, high-quality textile curing of Kornit-imprinted applications with consistent performance and the lowest total cost of ownership to optimize investment in Kornit production technologies.



6. Attendees at FESPA have an opportunity to take part in a fully digitized workflow experience from creation and order to shipment through Kornit’s collaboration with Ukrainian fashion designer, Lilia Litkovskaya and Ukrainian artist Olga, enabled by KornitX. Powered by the fully digitized KornitX workflow experience, the Kornit on-demand t-shirt store will be at the Kornit booth at FESPA and on a Kornit website. Visitors can choose their favorite artwork, with orders routed automatically to a local fulfiller – who will print, pack and ship the t-shirt directly. Every order is produced on-demand, using Kornit’s sustainable digital printing technology with minimal environmental impact. Kornit’s “Wear Your Care Campaign” is supported, meaning all profits will provide humanitarian support to the people in Ukraine.



7. Visitors at FESPA can also engage in a virtual mirror experience at the Kornit booth that allows attendees to virtually try on garments from recent runway collections – seeing themselves wear a virtual collection of unique items. The mirror captures their movements, and the participant leaves with a photo of themselves wearing their favorite apparel from select designers, emphasizing the connecting of virtual and physical fashion experience.



About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Kornit Media Contact

Craig Librett

Public Relations

[email protected]

Kornit Investor Contact

Andrew G. Backman

Global Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2026a79-b07b-45ce-b404-509a0af50cff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f5c7d03-b1c1-44f7-ac8e-d2b1a4128150

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66363813-440f-4adc-9867-6b13c27b2bde

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/110647da-b9e3-4a4f-b48c-9d07b552dbe9