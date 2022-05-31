Micron's New Crucial NVMe SSDs Offer Consumers More Fast, Affordable and Reliable Choices

Key Benefits:



The Crucial ® P3 Plus delivers Gen4 NVMe™ SSD technology with read speeds up to 5000MB/s, while the Crucial P3 Gen3 NVMe SSD provides read speeds up to 3500MBs

BOISE, Idaho, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU) today announced the upcoming availability of two new consumer storage products, the Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 NVMe and Crucial P3 NVMe solid state drives (SSDs), as an expansion of its award-winning Crucial NVMe SSD product portfolio. The all new Crucial P3 Plus SSD product line will deliver attractive price-performance metrics with sequential read/write speeds up to 5000/4200MB/s1, while next-generation Crucial P3 SSDs will provide read/write speeds up to 3500/3000MB/s1. Both drives will be available in capacities up to 4TB2, making them the ideal scalable storage solutions that professionals, creatives, gamers and other high-performance users need.

“For users that have been waiting to upgrade their PCs to Gen4 SSDs, the wait is over. With the forthcoming availability of the new Crucial P3 Plus SSD, anyone seeking high-performance SSDs can upgrade to NVMe Gen4 storage and affordably futureproof their PC,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Commercial Products Group. “Both the Crucial P3 Plus and P3 SSD products will strengthen our overall SSD portfolio and NVMe product category by offering competitive choices for high-performance storage that enables users to get more done in less time.”

Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 NVMe SSD

The Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 NVMe SSD delivers load times and data transfers that are nearly nine times faster than SATA3 SSDs and up to 43% faster than the fastest Gen3 SSDs4 – perfect for a new NVMe Gen4 PC build or a NVMe Gen3 system upgrade. Built with Micron advanced 176L 3D NAND5, the Crucial P3 Plus has been tested and validated to the exacting standards users expect from one of the world’s leading manufacturers of flash memory. The P3 Plus is a robust storage solution with room to spare for all the apps, programs, files, photos, videos and games high-performance users may require. Additionally, the P3 Plus SSD offers flexible backward compatibility for most Gen3 systems.

Crucial P3 Gen3 NVMe SSD

The Crucial P3 Gen3 NVMe SSD has load times six times faster than SATA SSDs and over twenty times faster than hard disk drives (HDDs)6, while offering performance that is 45% faster than the previous generation7. Fast bootups, downloads and file transfers make the Crucial P3 SSD well-suited for DIYers, casual gamers, professionals, entry-level designers — anyone who requires a high-quality NVMe on a budget or is looking to upgrade their PC away from older SATA or HDD technologies.

With anticipated availability later this summer, the new Crucial P3 Plus and P3 SSDs round out Crucial’s internal and external SSD product offerings, which include the P5 Plus, X8, X6, MX500, and BX500. Additionally, both the P3 and the P3 Plus SSDs will come with Crucial Storage Executive management software for performance optimization, as well as free cloning software to ensure easy installation right out of the box.

As Micron’s global consumer brand, Crucial is uniquely able to connect millions of customers to the innovation and technology that Micron has been perfecting for more than four decades. For over 25 years, online tools like the Crucial System Scanner have made it easy for customers such as content professionals, gamers, PC enthusiasts and DIY system builders to find compatible memory (DRAM) and storage (SSD) products for more than 175,000 desktops, laptops and workstations. Crucial products are available on crucial.com and worldwide from leading retail and e-tail stores, commercial resellers and system integrators, enhancing system performance and user productivity on every continent.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU), visit micron.com.

1 Typical I/O performance numbers as measured using CrystalDiskMark® with command queue full and write cache enabled. Fresh out-of-box (FOB) state is assumed. For performance measurement purposes, the SSD may be restored to FOB state using the secure erase command. System variations will affect measured results.

2 Some of the storage capacity is used for formatting and other purposes and is not available for data storage. 1GB equals 1 billion bytes.

3 SSD speed comparison between Crucial P3 Plus NVMe SSD read speeds of 5000MB/s and Crucial MX500 SATA SSD read speeds of 560MB/s.

4 Speed comparison are between Crucial P3 Plus published top speeds of 5000MB/s and the fastest published Gen3 speeds for NVMe SSDs, at 3500MB/s.

5 Micron/Crucial NAND components are subject to change while delivering consistent or better performance according to the product’s specifications.

6 SSD speed comparison between published Crucial P3 NVMe SSD read/write speeds of 3500/3000MB/s and published Crucial MX500 SATA SSD read/write speeds of 560/510MB/s; SSD vs. HDD speed comparisons between published Crucial P3 NVMe SSD read/write speeds of 3500/3000MB/s and top preset consumer hard disk drive read/write speeds of 7200RPM (~156MB/s).

7 The Crucial P3 speeds of up to 3500/3000MB/s are 1.3x and 1.6x faster (respectively) than Crucial P2 speeds of up to 2400/1900MB/s.