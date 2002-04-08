Emergency Response Technologies Inc, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Appoints Dan Peters as its Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, NY, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Emergency Response Technologies Inc (ERT) is a public safety acquisitions company focused on disruptive technology which protects assets and saves lives. Mergers and Acquisitions company, ILUS International ( ILUS), currently owns 100% of ERT, which was created as a public safety focused subdivision of ILUS. ERT announced today that it has appointed the experienced Dan Peters as its CEO.
“Dan is the right leader to implement our aggressive ERT growth strategy. He brings extensive emergency response and manufacturing experience to the board and is incredibly well-known in the firefighting industry. Having spent some time getting to know Dan recently, I am most impressed with his passion for the industry, his zealousness when it comes to business development, and his incredible commercial acumen. I welcome Dan to the team and wish him every success in his new role,” said Director of ERT, John-Paul Backwell.
Mr. Peters was formerly the President of Rev Fire Group and holds more than 30 years’ experience in senior leadership roles, the majority of which have been in the emergency response sector. In addition to his role as President of Rev Fire Group, Mr. Peters was also President of E-One, Collins Bus Company, and Akron Brass Company. He has also held several Vice President roles, including at Pierce Manufacturing Inc.
Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Peters said, “I am very pleased to bring my knowledge and experience of the public safety sector to this exciting position. I look forward to working closely with the Ilus Management team as we grow ERT into a world class company.”
“We are excited about Dan’s appointment as not only will he be instrumental in the growth of ERT, but he will also take over key responsibilities which will allow JP and myself to focus on the very exciting short and medium-term growth plans we have for our other ILUS subsidiaries,” said Chairman of ERT, Nicolas Link.
For further information on the companies, please see their communication channels:
ERT Website: https://ert-international.com
ILUS Website:https://ilus-group.com
Twitter: OTC_ILUS
Contact:
Email: [email protected]
Source: ILUS
Related Links
Forward-Looking Statement
Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcastsalso may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, considering the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social &media channels:
website: https://ilus-group.com Twitter: OTC_ILUS
Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company ILUS.