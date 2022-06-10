Response From Vancouver Planted Expo

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) (Frankfurt:50N), as previously announced, presented the Plantein™ line of plant-based entrees at the Planted Expo Vancouver on June 4 and June 5, 2022, at the Vancouver Convention Center.

Planted Expo is Canada's largest plant-based event of the year, focused on consumers looking to add more plant-based choices to their daily diets. Naturally Splendid presented eight (8) Plantein™ plant-based entrees, including our plant-based; Burger; Crispy Burger; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Nuggets; Schnitzel (cutlet); Garlic Kiev; and a Phishy Fillet.

Although the show is primarily for consumers, several local independent and retail chain stores also had representatives at the Expo. Many of these retail operations have reached out to Naturally Splendid inquiring about listing our products. In addition to the existing leads from the previous Food Expo, the sales team will actively follow up on these inquiries.

Naturally Splendid VP Mr. Bryan Carson states, "As we are actively working our sales efforts on FoodService and Retail nationally, we didn't want to lose sight of creating some local excitement about our products. The Greater Vancouver Region has over 2.5 million consumers, and this Expo is a low-cost way to target the plant-based consumer; as part of the show, we teamed up with Directfoods.com to get our products home-delivered. With everything being local and with Directfoods.com delivery, we reduce our packaging costs significantly. The response from attendees at Planted Expo has been exceptional. The Company has been receiving orders online since the show started on Saturday, and we look for growth opportunities for the business everywhere. We invite you to check out Planted Expo attendee responses for yourselves at https://youtu.be/BJUsq_QDfG8 .

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labeling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods™, CHII™, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™. The Company launched Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid maintains a relationship Plasm Pharmaceutical, a company that has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for the treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

