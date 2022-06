ENG Announces Annual Meeting Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today reported that the company's 2022 annual stockholders' meeting was held yesterday morning in Houston.

Approximately 61% of ENG's total common stock outstanding was represented at the meeting, either in person or by proxy. Of those shares, at least 94% were cast in favor of the election of William A. Coskey, P.E., Mark A. Hess, Lloyd G. Kirchner, Christopher D. Sorrells, and Kevin M. Palma to a one-year term on the company's Board of Directors. Approximately 98% of the shares were cast in favor of the ratification of the appointment of Moss Adams for the fiscal year 2022 and approximately 99% of the shares were cast in favor of a non-binding "say-on-pay" advisory vote on the compensation of the above named executive officers.

About ENG

ENG (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENG operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for its clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

Click here to join our email list:https://www.englobal.com/investors/

CONTACT:

Market Makers - Investor Relations

Jimmy Caplan

Phone: 512-329-9505

Email: [email protected]

Market Makers - Media Relations

Rick Eisenberg

Phone: 212-496-6828

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: ENGlobal

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/704598/ENG-Announces-Annual-Meeting-Results