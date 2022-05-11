American Public Education, Inc., one of America's Leading Educators of Pre-Licensure Nurses, Commemorates Nurses as Part of National Nursing Week

PR Newswire

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) is proud to celebrate National Nurses Week on May 6 – 12, as one of the nation's leading educators of pre-licensure nurses. This commemorative week honors the many contributions and sacrifices of nurses worldwide.

"Nurses play a vital part in both our healthcare system and community, especially over these past two and a half years, and we thank them for all their hard work and sacrifices," said APEI President and Chief Executive Officer Angela Selden. "We are honored to provide affordable, high-quality education both to create new nurses and to provide learning opportunities for the advancement of all nurses, ensuring each student can achieve their purpose."

APEI-owned institutions have conferred nearly 15,000 pre-licensure nursing degrees since 2019. With a total nursing enrollment of over 10,000 students at its institutions – APEI is committed to helping mitigate the chronic nursing shortage by training students with expanded, robust nursing curriculums at Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing and American Public University System (APUS). Combined, these schools cover a full ladder of nursing curriculum spanning from LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) to MSN (Master of Nursing) and DNP (Doctor of Nursing Practice).

New LPN nurses can complete their studies at APEI-owned schools in as little as 15 months, and new RNs (Registered Nurses) can complete studies in as little as 2.5 years (with completion times dependent on number of courses completed each term). Rasmussen students can attend school at one of 23 campuses across 6 states including Florida, Illinois and Minnesota and online; Hondros students can choose one of 7 campuses in Ohio and Indiana; APUS students attend their programs online, save for in-person practicums and shadowing.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing, and Graduate School USA, educates the service-minded student by providing career-focused higher education and career learning.

APUS, which operates through American Military University and American Public University, is the leading educator to active-duty military and veteran students* and serves approximately 90,000 adult learners worldwide via accessible and affordable higher education. Rasmussen University is a 120-year-old nursing and health sciences-focused institution that serves approximately 15,900 students across its 23 campuses and student service centers in six states and online. It also has schools of Business, Technology, Design, Early Education and Justice Studies.

Hondros College of Nursing focuses on educating pre-licensure nursing students at its six campuses in Ohio and one in Indiana. It is the largest educator of PN (LPN) nurses in the state of Ohio** with approximately 2,400 students. Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal workforce through customized contract training (B2G) to federal agencies and through open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals.

Both APUS and Rasmussen are institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Hondros is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). GSUSA is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET). For additional information, visit www.apei.com.

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

**Based on information compiled by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and Ohio Board of Nursing.

Contacts:

Frank Tutalo

American Public Education, Inc.

Director, Public Relations

[email protected]

571-358-3042

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-public-education-inc-one-of-americas-leading-educators-of-pre-licensure-nurses-commemorates-nurses-as-part-of-national-nursing-week-301545188.html

SOURCE American Public Education, Inc.