PG&E Joins with Aemetis, Inc. to Officially Open New Renewable Natural Gas Interconnection

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today joined with Aemetis, Inc. to officially commission the interconnection of a new Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) facility in Keyes, Calif. The partnership between PG&E and Aemetis will enable transportation of clean RNG to California transportation customers and capture more than 1.6 MMBtu of dairy methane per year that would otherwise be emitted into the atmosphere.

“We are proud to partner with Aemetis and California dairies to deliver clean renewable natural gas to Californians. This project is a key milestone in our goal to expand our renewable energy mix within our gas supply and evolve our system to be a safe, affordable, and reliable net zero energy delivery platform,” said PG&E’s Senior Vice President, Gas Engineering Janisse Quiñones.

At full build-out, a 40-mile gathering line will receive RNG produced at the Aemetis Biogas Central Dairy Digester Project and transport it through PG&E’s transmission pipeline system to end-use customers. Currently, the RNG transported from this project will directly support the transportation sector. The project estimates that emissions captured from more than 60 contributing dairies is equal to that of 1.1 million cars.

“Commissioning the biogas cleanup unit and interconnecting with PG&E’s gas pipeline is a significant milestone for Aemetis,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “Our ability to fuel trucks with negative carbon intensity RNG will contribute to California’s goal of carbon neutrality and will reduce transportation air pollution created by diesel emissions.”

The Aemetis Biogas Central Dairy Digester Project marks PG&E’s fourth RNG interconnection in the last six months. A fifth RNG project is slated to come online by Dec. 2022, advancing PG&E’s efforts to decarbonize the natural gas system and reduce emissions as outlined in the recently released Climate+Strategy+Report. The report details the company’s path to become net-zero on greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, and “climate positive,” or going beyond net zero emissions and actively removing more greenhouse gases from the environment than it emits, by 2050.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG%26amp%3BE+Corporation+( NYSE:PCG, Financial), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy company in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com%2F and http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pge.com%2Fabout%2Fnewsroom%2F.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries in California to utilize distillers corn oil and other renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel using cellulosic hydrogen from waste orchard and forest wood, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars from the waste wood to be processed into high value cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and exclusive technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005063/en/