Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.

J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4301 ANCHOR PLAZA PARKWAY TAMPA, FL 33634

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 805 stocks valued at a total of $1.49Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.22%), IVV(2.52%), and QQQ(2.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 172,744 shares in NAS:PECO, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.84 during the quarter.

On 06/10/2022, Phillips Edison & Co Inc traded for a price of $33.16 per share and a market cap of $3.77Bil. The stock has returned 57.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phillips Edison & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 95.23, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 29.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.54 and a price-sales ratio of 4.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC. bought 13,820 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 94,229. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 06/10/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $290 per share and a market cap of $158.38Bil. The stock has returned -10.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a price-book ratio of 6.27.

During the quarter, J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC. bought 73,217 shares of NAS:MCHI for a total holding of 115,233. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.87.

On 06/10/2022, iShares MSCI China ETF traded for a price of $53.5 per share and a market cap of $7.16Bil. The stock has returned -33.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a price-book ratio of 1.41.

J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in BATS:USMV by 43,240 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.47.

On 06/10/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $70.3 per share and a market cap of $25.95Bil. The stock has returned -1.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a price-book ratio of 4.13.

The guru sold out of their 119,484-share investment in NAS:FALN. Previously, the stock had a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.93 during the quarter.

On 06/10/2022, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.2 per share and a market cap of $2.95Bil. The stock has returned -9.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a price-book ratio of 6.89.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.