Top 5 4th Quarter Trades of Innovative Portfolios

Innovative Portfolios recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2021, which ended on 2021-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8801 River Crossing Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46240

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $43.00Mil. The top holdings were HPQ(0.97%), AVGO(0.93%), and ACN(0.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Innovative Portfolios’s top five trades of the quarter.

Innovative Portfolios reduced their investment in NAS:MCHP by 4,070 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.11.

On 06/10/2022, Microchip Technology Inc traded for a price of $64.68 per share and a market cap of $35.70Bil. The stock has returned -10.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microchip Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-book ratio of 6.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.01 and a price-sales ratio of 5.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 598 shares in NAS:AVGO, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $486.2 during the quarter.

On 06/10/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $547.63 per share and a market cap of $229.33Bil. The stock has returned 23.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-book ratio of 11.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.72 and a price-sales ratio of 7.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 1,631-share investment in NAS:TXN. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.58 during the quarter.

On 06/10/2022, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $159.5 per share and a market cap of $146.83Bil. The stock has returned -10.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-book ratio of 10.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.64 and a price-sales ratio of 7.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 5,567 shares in NAS:FAST, giving the stock a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.25 during the quarter.

On 06/10/2022, Fastenal Co traded for a price of $51.99 per share and a market cap of $29.74Bil. The stock has returned 2.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fastenal Co has a price-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-book ratio of 9.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.51 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 3,786 shares in NYSE:CNS, giving the stock a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.74 during the quarter.

On 06/10/2022, Cohen & Steers Inc traded for a price of $70.11 per share and a market cap of $3.43Bil. The stock has returned -0.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cohen & Steers Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-book ratio of 13.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.22 and a price-sales ratio of 5.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.