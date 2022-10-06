Skaana Management L.P. Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Skaana Management L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

921 PRESIDENT STREET BROOKLYN, NY 11215

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $472.00Mil. The top holdings were OXY.WS(17.62%), AVTRpA.PFD(8.24%), and AVGOP.PFD(7.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Skaana Management L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Skaana Management L.P. bought 13,593 shares of NAS:AVGOP.PFD for a total holding of 18,773. The trade had a 5.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1853.5.

On 06/10/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $1781.47 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 23.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-book ratio of 11.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.86 and a price-sales ratio of 7.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 77,453 shares in NAS:IIVIP.PFD, giving the stock a 4.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $279.5 during the quarter.

On 06/10/2022, II-VI Inc traded for a price of $251.4 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -11.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, II-VI Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Skaana Management L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:AVTRpA.PFD by 118,549 shares. The trade had a 4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.16.

On 06/10/2022, Avantor Inc traded for a price of $90.81 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avantor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-book ratio of 5.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Skaana Management L.P. bought 230,065 shares of NYSE:NEEpP for a total holding of 382,331. The trade had a 2.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.03.

On 06/10/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $49.42 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 2.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 104.51, a price-book ratio of 4.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.33 and a price-sales ratio of 9.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Skaana Management L.P. bought 80,641 shares of NAS:SABR for a total holding of 185,884. The trade had a 2.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.82.

On 06/10/2022, Sabre Corp traded for a price of $6.855 per share and a market cap of $2.24Bil. The stock has returned -47.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sabre Corp has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -41.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.