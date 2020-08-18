eGain Knowledge Hub™ Now Available for Cisco Webex Contact Center

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation ( EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced that its award-winning solution for knowledge management—eGain Knowledge Hub™— is now integrated with Cisco Webex Contact Center.



“One of the top three drivers of customer service success is agent knowledge. The early days of knowledge management focused on streamlining access to curated content. Now, machine learning, natural language search, intent derivation, and personalization enable agents to access journey-specific content in the context of their actions and comply with regulatory policy,” wrote Kate Leggett, VP and Principal Analyst for Forrester in a blog post on knowledge management, dated August 18, 2020.

Infused with AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub for Cisco Webex Contact Center empowers all agents to solve omnichannel customer queries with personalized answers and conversational guidance served inside the Cisco WCC agent desktop, slashing training needs and ensuring compliance. The hub federates knowledge from multiple sources and guides agents through the customer conversation based on the context, agent experience level, and the interaction channel. It also helps deliver wow self-service across omnichannel touchpoints, including IVR. Rich analytics and machine learning enable intent inference and provide actionable insights to optimize knowledge adoption, relevance, and performance.

“Proactive, guided knowledge turns all service agents into super agents. It is no wonder that Knowledge Management is Gartner’s #1 technology recommendation for customer service leaders in 2022,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are excited about offering our top-rated knowledge solution in the Cisco ecosystem.”

