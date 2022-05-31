Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
ONEOK to Participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

TULSA, Okla., May 31, 2022

TULSA, Okla., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on June 1-2, 2022, in New York City.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson


918-561-5325

Media Contact:

Brad Borror


918-588-7582

