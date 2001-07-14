BJ's Wholesale Club Announces Next Wave of New Club Openings

BJ%27s+Wholesale+Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, is continuing its expansion with the opening of four new clubs as the next phase of its 2022 development plans.

BJ’s brings a fresh approach to the wholesale club experience by offering members incredible value and convenience. The newest clubs will be in Noblesville, IN., New Albany, OH., Wayne, N.J., and Midlothian, V.A.

“We’ve seen tremendous success in growing our footprint over the last several years, both in our core east coast communities as well as in new markets like the greater Detroit and Pittsburgh areas,” said Bill Werner, executive vice president, strategy and development, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Our expansion into the greater Indianapolis and Columbus markets allows us to bring the value of our membership to these new communities we look forward to serving.”

The Noblesville club will be the first BJ’s Wholesale Club in Indiana, while New Albany marks BJ’s seventh location in Ohio, and the Midlothian and Wayne clubs will add to BJ’s strong presence in Virginia (13 clubs) and New Jersey (23 clubs), respectively. All four new clubs will feature an extensive selection of fresh foods, a full-service deli and household essentials like paper products, cleaning products, diapers, pet supplies and more. Plus, the clubs will offer an exciting assortment of apparel for the family, seasonal items, toys, hot tech, and a selection of local products, all in a one-stop shop.

BJ’s helps members shop their way with convenient shopping options including BJs.com, the+BJ%26rsquo%3Bs+mobile+app, digital+coupons, buy+online%2C+pick+up+in-club, curbside+pickup, same-day+delivery, Same-Day+Select and ExpressPay.

Additionally, the new clubs will feature a BJ’s Gas station, helping members save even more. Visit BJs.com%2Fgas to learn more about BJ’s Fuel Savers Program.

Here’s what BJ’s offers shoppers:

Unbeatable savings: Members save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Risk free: Shoppers can try BJ's risk-free with the company's 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership. Save even more: Members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons.

Choose the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day grocery delivery* or ship-to-home.

Each new BJ’s Wholesale Club is expected to bring approximately 150 jobs to their respective communities. The company will be hiring for all locations and those interested in becoming a team member can visit BJs.com%2Fcareers.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.

*Same-day delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Visit BJs.com%2FSameDayDelivery to determine if same-day delivery is available in your location.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 229 clubs and 160 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

