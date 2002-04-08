CVG Announces Participation in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG ( CVGI) ("CVG" or the "Company") announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference being held at the InterContinental Boston on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The Company is scheduled to present at 9:45am Eastern Time and will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the day.



A link to the webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.cvgrp.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The presentation materials will be posted on the Company Website and be archived there for a period of 90 days.

For further information, please contact [email protected].

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems across a range of global industries by innovating, constantly adding value, and treating our customer's bottom line as if it were our own. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Contact

Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer

CVG

[email protected]