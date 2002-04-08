MSP Recovery's Chief Executive Officer Acquires Shares and Warrants

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSP Recovery, LLC ( MSPR), a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery and technology leader, today announces that MSP Recovery’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, John H. Ruiz, purchased shares ( MSPR) and warrants ( MSPRZ) of the Company. The details of the purchase will be included in Mr. Ruiz’s Form 4 filing, which will be filed no later than June 2, 2022.



“Purchasing MSPR shares and warrants reflects my continuing confidence in the Company today and in the future,” said Ruiz.

About MSP Recovery

Founded in 2014, MSP Recovery has become a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, disrupting the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions to secure recoveries against responsible parties. MSP Recovery provides the healthcare industry with comprehensive compliance solutions, while innovating technologies to help save lives. For more information, visit: www.msprecovery.com

No Offer or Solicitation

No offer or offering of equity interests or securities of any kind is being made, conducted or extended at this time. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute or include an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, equity interests or securities of any kind or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Any such offer or solicitation will be made only in connection with the delivery of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”), or exemptions therefrom.