Avista is Recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards™ for its Gender-Balanced Board of Directors

SPOKANE, Wash., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp. (: AVA) has been recognized for having a gender-balanced board by 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving gender balance and diversity on corporate boards.



With five women directors, holding 45% of its corporate board seats, Avista is one of only 8% (just 241) of Russell 3000 companies with a gender-balanced board. This achievement is a powerful example that change at the highest level requires exceptional corporate commitment to reach equity on corporate boards.

“We are honored to receive this important recognition, which acknowledges Avista’s commitment to equity, inclusion and diversity within our board of directors. This commitment extends throughout our entire organization, because at Avista, we believe that diversity makes us stronger as a company and as a community. When we have diversity in backgrounds and experiences, we gain the benefit of different ways of looking at our business, which can lead to innovative breakthroughs for our customers,” said Avista President and CEO Dennis Vermillion.

“Over the last decade, our 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ reveals the gradual acceleration of women to corporate boards. However, there is still a significant gap to achieve gender balance,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. “It’s critical that we recognize these milestones and acknowledge corporations, such as Avista, for leading by example with a gender-balanced corporate board.”

About Avista Corp.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 406,000 customers and natural gas to 372,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA." For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), a nonprofit 501(c)3, is a leading education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. The campaign publishes its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender composition of corporate boards on the Russell 3000 by board size, state, sector, and rating. Public awareness campaigns and educational programs produced by 50/50WOB include The Global Conversation on Board Diversity™; and Educational Workshops for women at various career levels, aspiring to serve on boards. For more information, visit: www.5050wob.com.

