Neuronetics and Transformations Care Network Announce Extended Commercial Partnership

MALVERN, Pa., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. ( STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company with a strategic vision of transforming the lives of patients whenever and wherever they need it with the best neurohealth therapies in the world, today announced an extended commercial partnership with Transformations Care Network (“Transformations”), one of the nation’s largest mental healthcare providers. Under the agreement, the Transformations Care Network will continue to expand upon its multi-state footprint of NeuroStar systems.



“We are very excited to be extending our commercial partnership with Transformations, a long-standing customer that is one of the country’s largest providers of mental health care,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics. “With the continued increase in the number of Americans suffering from mental health disorders, it is critical that we do all we can to support our customers’ efforts to increase patient access to effective care. We look forward to continuing to be a foundational component of Transformations’ TMS solution.”

“Finding the most effective treatment for a mental health condition looks different for everyone. TMS can be a highly successful tool for patients suffering from neurohealth disorders that are not responding to other evidence-based treatments,” said Brian Wheelan, Chief Executive Officer of Transformations. “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Neuronetics, the leading provider of TMS devices, as we continue to grow our TMS offering and help more patients and their families find relief.”

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression and OCD, Neuronetics’ NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is today’s leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder in adults with over 4.5 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

About Transformations Care Network

Transformations is a growing network of outpatient mental health clinics that focuses on delivering timely access to high quality psychiatry and therapy services. We offer a hybrid of in-person and telehealth services to best serve the needs of the communities in which we reside.

Formed in 2020, Transformations currently operates across Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Washington and West Virginia. At 30+ locations and 800+ clinicians, we create a supportive environment for our clinicians and staff so that they can focus on providing a welcoming experience and the care and services that our clients need to improve their lives.

