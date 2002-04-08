Wesana Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CHICAGO and TORONTO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA; WSNAF), a data-driven life sciences company focused on developing the novel therapies of tomorrow and delivering new care paradigms today, has today announced its first quarter 2022 financial results.



Q1 2022 Highlights

Delivered findings indicating psilocybin potentiates impact of anti-depressant

Received positive feedback from pre-Investigational New Drug (“IND”) meeting with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) on SANA-013

Announced positive findings from Animal Study on Novel Depression Treatment Protocol Combining Psilocybin and Cannabidiol

Record Q1 2022 operating results at Wesana Clinics

Opening of third Wesana Clinic in May 2022

Launched strategic Review of Care Delivery Assets

Select Consolidated Financial Information

The following table sets forth selected financial information derived from the Company’s unaudited interim combined and consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the three-months ended March 31, 2022. The following information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”), which are available on the Company’s website at www.wesanahealth.com and under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For the three months ended ($USD) Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Change Cash Balance 3,193,371 6,576,088 (3,382,717 ) Total Assets 6,577,392 9,741,602 (3,164,210 ) Total Equity 4,001,782 7,714,585 (3,712,803 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 33,312,555 23,152,729 10,159,826 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding (as converted*) 41,593,023 41,387,743 205,280

*The number is presented assuming all of the Company’s outstanding Proportionate Subordinate Voting Shares and Super Voting Shares as at March 31, 2022 are converted into Subordinate Voting Shares in accordance with their terms and all of the Company’s other outstanding convertible, exchangeable and exercisable securities as at March 31, 2022 are converted, exchanged or exercised in accordance with their terms.

Business Updates and Highlights

“We are delighted with our progress on SANA-013 and our accelerated pathway toward development,” said Wesana CEO and Chairman, Daniel Carcillo. “Our shift in focus to our drug development program will be instrumental in working toward the Company’s goal of FDA approval for SANA-013.”

New Findings Indicating Psilocybin Potentiates Impact of an Anti-Depressant

On March 22, 2022, Wesana delivered data from an animal study, conducted by an independent global laboratory services provider in a validated model of depression. Results of the study showed that administration of imipramine given three weeks following a psilocybin loading dose provided an additional 39% improvement in depressive behaviors from that of psilocybin loading dose alone. Furthermore, a second administration of imipramine given four weeks after a psilocybin loading dose provided an even greater reduction (45%) in depressive behaviors.

Positive Feedback from Pre-IND Meeting with FDA on SANA-013

On March 14, 2022, Wesana reported it received a full written response from the FDA regarding their pre-IND meeting for the novel therapy and proprietary protocol of SANA-013 for the treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury (“TBI”) related MDD.

The Company received positive written responses from the FDA on March 11th outlining the requirements to open the IND and commence clinical studies for SANA-013. The written response provides a path to agreements on IND-enabling studies and validates the team’s recent effort and accomplishments. The FDA response also provided important insights pertaining to advancing SANA-013 as a potential treatment for TBI-related MDD. Wesana intends to initiate its in-human clinical study program in late 2022.

Positive Findings from Animal Study on Novel Depression Treatment Protocol Combining Psilocybin and Cannabidiol

On January 18, 2022, Wesana shared positive results of an animal study on a novel depression treatment protocol. Combining psilocybin and cannabidiol, the animal study, conducted by an independent global laboratory services provider, demonstrated considerable and sustained improvement in depressive behaviors.

Wesana’s novel and proprietary depression treatment protocol includes a single high dose of psilocybin followed by a maintenance regimen of a microdose of psilocybin combined with cannabidiol. In a validated pre-clinical animal model of depression, the maintenance regimen demonstrated up to 64% further improvement than those observed with a single high dose of psilocybin alone.

Furthermore, the maintenance regimen provided a sustained antidepressant effect after the single high dose of psilocybin. Wesana’s proprietary treatment protocol is currently being evaluated for the treatment of multiple mental health conditions including major depressive disorder associated with traumatic brain injury.

Strategic Rationale for Clinics and Other Care Delivery Asset Review:

Feedback from the FDA validates the Company’s strategic plan for simplification and growth. Given the clarity provided by FDA in the pre-IND meeting, and the Company’s increased focus on drug development, Wesana has commenced a strategic review of the Company’s assets with a focus on reviewing Wesana’s care delivery division. The Company is reviewing strategic alternatives including, but not limited to, a sale of all the assets under the care delivery division, including:

Wesana Clinics – a network of psychiatrist-led mental health clinics focused on serving the community through the delivery of personalized innovative psychiatric care, inclusive of ketamine therapy, medication management, psychotherapy, cognitive testing, and pharmacogenetic testing.

– a network of psychiatrist-led mental health clinics focused on serving the community through the delivery of personalized innovative psychiatric care, inclusive of ketamine therapy, medication management, psychotherapy, cognitive testing, and pharmacogenetic testing. Wesana Solutions – a medical-grade clinical SaaS platform focused on improving mental healthcare through facilitating access to leading edge clinical protocols and tracking their efficacy. In concert with EMRs and practice management systems, Wesana Solutions is intended to be used in clinics delivering psychedelics and related therapies, targeting the developing international psychiatric clinic and research market.

– a medical-grade clinical SaaS platform focused on improving mental healthcare through facilitating access to leading edge clinical protocols and tracking their efficacy. In concert with EMRs and practice management systems, Wesana Solutions is intended to be used in clinics delivering psychedelics and related therapies, targeting the developing international psychiatric clinic and research market. PsyTech Connect – a leading community for the clinical use of psychedelics with over 8,000 actively engaged professionals.



Management Changes

Wesana today announced that, as part of a Board of Directors transition, Chad Bronstein has tendered his resignation as Executive Chairman, effective immediately, to pursue other professional opportunities. In connection with Mr. Bronstein's resignation, the Company is pleased to announce the Company's Board of Directors' appointment of Daniel Carcillo as Chairman.

"I am incredibly proud of the Company that we have built and the progress we have made to date," commented Mr. Bronstein, "and I look forward to seeing the continued evolution of Wesana under Daniel's leadership as the Company moves towards advancing its clinical development program and human clinical trials in the coming months later this year."

Bronstein was instrumental in the founding of the Company as well as in its first years of growth. His commitment to Wesana over the past two years helped the Company go-public on the Canadian Securities Exchange and raise $17 million in capital, to initiate the FDA drug development and approval process.

"On behalf of everyone at Wesana, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Chad for his support and guidance through Wesana's early growth. Chad was a visionary leader who provided excellent stewardship as we navigated the going-public and related capital raise process. As we position ourselves for our next phase of growth, we will continue on the path Chad and I set to develop and deliver life-changing medicine to those in need," said Daniel Carcillo, Wesana’s Founder and CEO.

About Wesana Health

Wesana Health helps people transcend barriers in mental health and performance. We innovate in care development through our therapies and patent-pending protocols, and in care delivery through activating a new multidisciplinary, technology-supported clinical model. Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com.

