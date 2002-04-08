GXO opens state-of-the-art warehouse for pharmaceutical sector

Facility features LED lighting, solar panels, automation and innovative temperature-controlled systems

TREZZO SULL’ADDA, Italy, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art warehouse dedicated to the pharmaceutical sector. Located in Caleppio di Settala (Milan), the 20,000-square-meter facility will be equipped with industry-leading technology and environmental systems. GXO’s team of pharmaceutical industry experts will attend the 61st Simposio AFI in Rimini, Italy, June 8–10, to present the innovative aspects of this new site and the advanced logistics services GXO can offer to pharmaceutical companies.

“The pharmaceutical industry and life sciences are key growth opportunities for GXO, and this new site is a tangible example of how we are investing to grow,” said Richard Cawston, President, Europe, GXO. “We’re pleased to create an efficient, technologically advanced and above all sustainable multi-client warehouse— the ideal site to store pharmaceutical products in an environmentally friendly way.”

The site, scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2022, is strategically located to meet the needs of Italy’s pharmaceutical sector, with proximity to major surface transportation arteries enabling companies to meet the stringent lead times required for deliveries to hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharmacies and wholesalers. The warehouse layout has been optimized for all storage, distribution, co-packing and returns management activities, including a prescription medications and a quarantine Good Manufacturing Practice, or GMP, area. The use of state-of-the-art, energy-efficient equipment will allow GXO to keep the entire warehouse at a controlled temperature, with different ranges depending on the needs of specific products and activities.

The warehouse also will feature an automated system for agile, accurate picking as well as innovative storage facilities, such as intensive pallet racking structures served by wire-guided trilateral trucks with semi-automatic positioning. Advanced environmental systems in the warehouse include LED lighting, solar panels and heat pumps — also used in refrigeration units — and the facility will be thoroughly insulated to reduce temperature dispersion and lower energy consumption and consumption-related emissions.

In April, GXO released its inaugural ESG Report updating on the company’s progress toward its ESG goals, its plans for continued progress as well as the key role of logistics in raising ESG performance of many of the world’s leading brands and sectors. In 2021, GXO received an “AA” ESG rating from MSCI, placing it highest among its largest industry peers.

GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

