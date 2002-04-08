Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Appointment of Mads Peter Zacho as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (“Navigator”) (: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces today that Navigator’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. Mads Peter Zacho as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), effective September 1, 2022.



Dag von Appen, Navigator’s Non-executive Chairman, commented:

“The Board is delighted to welcome Mads Peter Zacho to Navigator as our new CEO. Mads has considerable industry and corporate experience and will be well placed to lead Navigator through its next exciting period of growth.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the executive management team, comprised of Michael Schröder, Niall Nolan and Oeyvind Lindeman, for leading Navigator as a strong, high-performance team since October 2021. Their cohesiveness and support in filling the role of CEO during this period has been invaluable to Navigator.”

Mads Peter Zacho, Navigator’s incoming Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“I am thrilled to join Navigator and look forward to working closely with Navigator’s talented and dedicated team of professionals as we leverage and grow our market leading business. With strong client relationships and a large, modern fleet, Navigator has unique potential to shape the future of the gas infrastructure industry and lead the way to a truly sustainable tomorrow.”

About Mads Peter Zacho

Mr. Zacho has worked in shipping for almost 20 years, most recently as the Head of Industry Transition at the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, since November 2020. From November 2016 to August 2020, Mads was CEO for J. Lauritzen A/S and was also CFO for TORM plc from September 2013 to November 2016 and CFO for Svitzer between 2010 and 2013. Mads was Deputy Head of Treasury for A.P. Møller-Mærsk between 2004 and 2010.

Mads spent the first 10 years of his career in the financial industry in Denmark and the United States and brings shipping experience from several shipping segments, namely the gas tanker, dry bulk, product tanker, container and towage segments.

Mads has an MSc in Economics from the University of Copenhagen and an MBA from the International Institute for Management Development, Lausanne.

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet consists of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 21 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

