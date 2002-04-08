Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Disposition of Its 25% Joint Venture Interest in Hilton San Diego Bayfront to Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

TYSONS, Va., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park”) (:PK) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (“Sunstone”) (:SHO) for Park to sell its 25% interest in the joint venture owning the 1,190-room Hilton San Diego Bayfront (the “Hilton Bayfront”) to Sunstone for a sale price of $102 million plus Park’s allocated share of reserves and working capital.



The sale price represents a $628 million valuation for the Hilton Bayfront, or approximately $528,000 per key, after accounting for the $220 million secured loan in place on the asset. The sale price represents a 6.5% capitalization rate on the hotel’s 2019 net operating income, or 13.4x the Hotel’s 2019 EBITDA. The closing will be subject to customary closing conditions and third-party consents.

“We are pleased to announce the disposition of our 25% interest in our Hilton Bayfront joint venture,” commented Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Park. “While the Hilton Bayfront is a superb asset with a promising future, the right path for Park is to exit this minority interest at a fair price and redeploy capital toward other corporate uses including debt reduction, share repurchases, and ROI opportunities within our portfolio. Upon the completion of our sale of the Hilton Bayfront joint venture interest, we will have sold or disposed of 34 assets for over $1.8 billion since our spin-off from Hilton. I am incredibly proud of our ongoing capital recycling efforts and the progress we have made toward our portfolio transformation.”

