Arrival Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

23 minutes ago
LUXEMBOURG, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival ( ARVL), inventor of a unique new method of design and production of equitable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced that members of its management team will present and/or host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan European Automotive Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Company Presentation Time: One-on-one meetings only

Location: London, UK

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Company Presentation Time*: 11:10 am ET/4:10 pm BST

Location: New York, NY

* A webcast of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.arrival.com.

About Arrival

Arrival was founded in 2015 with a mission to make air clean by replacing all vehicles with affordable electric solutions - produced by local Microfactories. Six years and over 2,000 people later, we are driving the transition to EVs globally by creating products that are zero-emission, more desirable, more sustainable and more equitable than ever before. Our in-house technologies enable our unique new method of design and production using rapidly-scalable, local Microfactories around the world. This method facilitates cities and governments in achieving their sustainability goals whilst also supercharging their communities. We are a technology company, a product company, a supply chain company, an automotive company, a mobility company, a fintech company and a service company - all rolled into one with a shared goal of true sustainability. This vertically integrated business model is how we can have the radical impact our world needs today. Arrival ( ARVL) is a joint stock company governed by Luxembourg law.

Media Contacts For Arrival

Media

[email protected]

Investors

[email protected]

