Sol-Gel Technologies to Participate in the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

NESS ZIONA, Israel, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. ( SLGL), a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing, commercializing or partnering branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Alon Seri-Levy, will present a corporate update at the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference to be held June 8 -10, 2022 in-person, in New York, NY.



Presentation Information:

Event: 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 Format: Presentation and 1:1 Meetings Time: 8:30 am ET in Track 9 Webcast: Link

















About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leveraged its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for TWYNEO®, which is approved for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older; and EPSOLAY, which is approved for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. Both drugs are exclusively licensed to Galderma for U.S. commercialization.

The Company’s pipeline also includes early-stage topical drug candidates SGT-210, SGT-310 and SGT-510 under investigation for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic indications.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Irina Koffler

Investor relations, LifeSci Advisors

[email protected]

+1 917 734 7387

Sol-Gel Technologies

Gilad Mamlok

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]