Otonomo to Demo Its Revolutionary Smart Mobility Data Platform at MOVE 2022

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. ( OTMO ), the platform powering the mobility economy, will showcase its next-generation mobility intelligence solutions and unveil new product capabilities at the MOVE 2022 Conference , June 15 to 16, 2022. Otonomo’s CMO Fred Kohout will also present on the “Smart Cities” track on June 15, addressing the ways that mobility data can bridge the activation gap.



At the event, Otonomo will hold live demonstrations highlighting the business impact of its Smart Mobility Data Platform and how it is powering the mobility economy across connected vehicles, fleet, insurance, urban planning, electric vehicles (EV) and mobility services. Otonomo is enabling a new era of mobility services and experiences with its AI-powered platform, which uses sensor data and behavioral pattern mapping to deliver unparalleled insights.

Otonomo at MOVE 2022

When: Wednesday, June 15 - Thursday, June 16, 2022

Where: ExCeL, London: One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL

What:

Otonomo Technology Demos at Booth #307: Multi-Layered Connected Vehicle Data Fleet Management Solutions Actionable Insights for Electric Vehicle (EV), Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Urban Planning Connected Insurance Technology

Otonomo CMO Fred Kohout to present “Overcoming the Activation Gap – Getting Mobility Data to Work for You” on the Smart Cities track on June 15 at 13:50

Why: With over 5,000 attendees, 350+ exhibitors and 250 companies in attendance, the event fuels disruption and innovation to drive change, bringing industry leaders from across the globe together.

“The MOVE Conference is a standout opportunity for industry movers and shakers and policymakers from around the world to connect and bring the future of mobility to life. We look forward to bringing our next-level technology and innovative perspective to this international audience as well as building important new relationships,” said Kohout.

To schedule an onsite meeting with Otonomo, please visit us here.

About Otonomo

Otonomo ( OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services. With Otonomo, providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and a presence in the United States and Europe.

Forward Looking Statements

