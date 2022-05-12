Lightspeed Brings Flagship Hospitality POS and Commerce Platform to 2022 NRA Show

PR Newswire

New Lightspeed Restaurant offers best-in-class analytics, inventory management

MONTRÉAL, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, will be showcasing their new Lightspeed Restaurant flagship POS and commerce platform at the 2022 National Restaurant Association show in Chicago May 21-24.

"After the unprecedented challenges the industry has faced over the past two years, Lightspeed is thrilled to return to McCormick Place to spend time with our customers and partners with a brand new commerce platform," said Hospitality GM Peter Dougherty. "We're ready to wow the industry with what Lightspeed Restaurant can do."

Lightspeed Restaurant brings the power of thoughtful integrations and cloud technology to the hospitality industry, with fully integrated inventory, payments, analytics, and online ordering, as well as simplified workflows and interfaces in the POS and back-office software so your technology never slows you down.

Lightspeed will have its comprehensive hospitality commerce solutions on display in the Tech Pavilion at Booth #6265, with industry experts doing live demos of features that help streamline operations and run smarter restaurants, like Order Anywhere, Automated Inventory, Lightspeed Payments, and more.

Hospitality GM Peter Dougherty will also be on the NRA show mainstage with Terrace Bay Hotel owner Jarred Drown and food and beverage/front-of-house director Sam Barton to discuss the mounting challenges of food and labor costs in today's market and how technology can help manage costs and automate tasks.

Terrace Bay is leveraging the new Lightspeed Restaurant to streamline shifts and simplify operations: "With integrated payments for Lightspeed Restaurant, it's just that little bit extra that helps the server handle that fifth table they might have. It helps the flow and helps you turn the tables faster," said owner Jarred Drown. He also finds working with a fast, efficient cloud-based system has saved him time: "I like being able to change things in the back office and then seeing those updates immediately without bogging down the system."

Lightspeed is offering an exclusive hardware offer to merchants who sign up to partner with Lightspeed at the NRA show. To register for the NRA show, click here. Lightspeed Restaurant is leveraged by Five Guys, Daniel, Kei, Canlis, and Alinea, and is now available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Germany. Learn more about Lightspeed Restaurant on our website and see the new Lightspeed Restaurant in action here.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com.

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and Twitter .

